Will Clemson host a softball regional this year?

Clemson’s softball team won’t have to wait long to see if it will make more postseason history.

The selection show for the NCAA Division I softball tournament will be held Sunday. The 64-team field — 32 automatic bids to conference tournament champions and 32 at-large berths — will be announced starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

That’s when the Tigers (39-15) will find out if they are a top-16 seed in the tournament, which is set to begin Friday. That’s the designation Clemson needs to host a regional, which would mark a first for the program in just its third year of existence if it happens.

Clemson certainly has a resume that stacks up. The Tigers, who played in their first-ever regional last season, began the week ranked in the top 20 of numerous polls before boosting their resume with a couple of wins this week over teams ranked in the top 20 of the NCAA’s RPI ratings.

The fifth-seeded Tigers advanced to the ACC tournament final by beating Notre Dame on Thursday and No. 2 Virginia Tech on Friday, a win that bumped their RPI to eighth before Saturday’s game. But, like last season, Clemson enters Selection Sunday without a conference tournament championship to its name.

The Tigers fell to Florida State in the tournament final, a year after losing to Duke in the same game. Clemson also didn’t win the ACC’s regular-season championship, something the Tigers did last season when they were sent to the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 2 seed. But the metrics are high this season on Clemson, which won 16 of its 27 games against ACC competition.

Regardless of where the Tigers play next, they’re entering the postseason with some momentum despite Saturday’s loss. Clemson has won six of its last seven games.

