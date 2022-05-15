Big Texas OL gives the latest, details why Clemson is among his top schools

One of Clemson’s top offensive lineman targets in the class of 2023 dropped his top-10 schools on May 2 via social media.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star Ian Reed is down to Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Reed — a 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior — earned an offer from Clemson when he was on campus for the program’s Orange & White Spring Game on April 9.

“Clemson I just felt really comfortable with taking an (official visit),” Reed told The Clemson Insider this past week. “I felt really comfortable when I first went there and seeing what Clemson has to offer when I first went there was pretty cool. I just want to go back there and (continue to) build a relationship with them.”

Clemson’s offensive line coach stopped by Vandegrift this past Tuesday.

“Coach Austin is an awesome coach and an awesome person,” Reed said. “We talk a couple of days here and there. He’s a great guy and a great coach.”

Since Clemson offered Reed, the Tigers have reinforced to him that he’s a priority in this recruiting class. He has since been in contact with Austin at least once a week, as they continue to build a strong relationship.

Reed set up an official visit for the weekend of June 3-5. He’s hoping that his next visit confirms how he feels about the school. As far as the remainder of his recruitment is concerned, Reed is planning on taking his official visits in June and plans on making a decision prior to the start of his senior season in August.

What has stood out to Reed about Clemson during the recruitment process and the way the Tigers have recruited him?

“I would just say the hospitality, the football system that they run there and have been setting the standard,” he said. “Clemson’s an awesome place. There’s great people, just a great town. They really care about football, academics and the development of their players.”

