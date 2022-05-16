Clemson coach pokes fun at transfer portal

A Clemson assistant coach took to social media on Monday and poked some fun at the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Nick Eason — who is in his first year as the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach/defensive run game coordinator after coming over from Auburn, where he served as defensive line coach in 2021 — posted on Twitter, “My definition of the transfer portal: If you don’t want to compete , RUN! (crying with laughter emoji).”

Eason’s tweet included the following GIF of Tom Hanks running as “Forrest Gump” in the classic 1994 film:

The May 1 transfer portal deadline came and went without Clemson suffering a transfer from its spring roster, and head coach Dabo Swinney loves the commitment he sees from his players.

“I love the fact we had 109 guys go through spring, and not one left,” Swinney said in a recent appearance on ACC Network’s Packer and Durham show. “There wasn’t one guy that I was sitting around May 1 or whenever that was, April 30, going, ‘Uh oh, what’s going to happen?’ So, I think we have a very committed team. I think we’ve got a team that’s got a lot of self-awareness. In all my 109 exit meetings with those guys, I think it’s a very self-aware team. There’s nobody that I felt like we weren’t on the same page, so I love that.”

