Clemson DB target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive back target in the 2023 class committed elsewhere on Monday evening.

As expected, Coppell (Texas) High School four-star Braxton Myers announced his commitment to Southern Cal, which was considered the favorite to land his verbal pledge.

Myers (6-1, 185) chose the Trojans over his other finalists — Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss.

Myers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 safety and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2023 class, while Rivals considers him the No. 21 cornerback and No. 137 overall prospect in his class. ESPN, meanwhile, tabs him as the No. 13 corner and No. 116 overall prospect for 2023.

Clemson extended an offer to Myers in January, and he traveled to campus as an unofficial visitor for the program’s elite junior day at the end of that month.

As a junior last season, Myers recorded 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

