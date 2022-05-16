Former Tiger announces transfer destination

A former Clemson quarterback revealed his transfer destination on Monday evening.

Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media that he is transferring to Georgia Tech.

Phommachanh entered the transfer portal this past December 3.

He played in six games for the Tigers as a redshirt sophomore this past season, completing 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing for 69 yards and another score on 11 carries.

A former four-star prospect, the Bridgeport, Conn., native entered 2021 having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

