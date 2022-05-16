Former Tiger talks Watson's arrival to Browns, compares him to Michael Jordan

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader was teammates with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson at Clemson for two years from 2014-15, and the two were also teammates with the Houston Texans for three seasons from 2017-19.

So, Reader certainly knows firsthand what Watson is capable of. And while it’s still unclear how many games Watson will play in 2022, as he is facing a potential suspension from the NFL, Reader is aware of what’s coming to the AFC North division after Watson was traded to the Browns from the Texans this offseason.

In a recent interview with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, Reader talked about Watson’s arrival to the Bengals’ AFC North rival, comparing Watson to NBA great Michael Jordan and acknowledging that the Browns are much improved with Watson now on board with them.

“They got a lot better, he’s a really good player. He was like Michael Jordan that one time,” Reader said. “That’s my brother. I love Deshaun. He has made some special memories for me as a player watching him. Being on the other side, I’ve been blessed to play with some good quarterbacks as of late.” The Bengals are scheduled to square off against the Browns on Monday Night Football in Cleveland on Oct. 31, and will play again on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Cincinnati.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

