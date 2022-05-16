Grisham's honesty resonates with standout local wideout

In December, as part of its 2022 recruiting class, Clemson signed a pair of standouts from Greenville (S.C.) High School – tight end Josh Sapp and offensive lineman Collin Sadler.

Another talented prospect from Greenville High that the Tigers have their eye on is Mazeo Bennett, a speedy and explosive four-star wide receiver in the 2024 class.

Bennett spoke with The Clemson Insider recently and gave the latest on his recruitment, as well as what he’s been hearing from Clemson wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator Tyler Grisham.

“I just talked to Coach Grisham last week,” Bennett said. “So, we’re planning to get back down there sometime soon. It went good. He just talked about Clemson and what they see in me and how much he wants to get me in front of Dabo (Swinney) this summer.”

“I just feel like our relationship has grown,” Bennett added regarding his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “He tries to get in contact with me every time that he can. We talk on the phone. We can talk on the phone for hours, just talking about life and football and anything that can pop up in the conversation, we could talk about it smoothly.”

Bennett was last on Clemson’s campus for an unofficial visit dating back to March 12. He’s planning on returning to Tiger Town sometime this summer. He’s trying to stay away from camps, but if Clemson would like to see him work out, it’s something he’ll have to consider.

With June 1 looming, what has Bennett heard regarding a potential offer?

“He has to wait,” Bennett said. “I respect Coach Grisham for that because he definitely plays by the rules and he tells me that straight up. But, the main thing Coach Grisham is, ‘We want you. We’re interested in you. Just keep doing what you’re doing.’ The main thing he says every time we’re on the phone is he’s got to get me in front of Coach Swinney.”

That level of honesty goes a long way.

“That level of honesty means the most,” he said. “When you keep it honest with me and don’t sugar coat it, that means the most.”

“Just seeing my teammates be patient with it, it just made me want to be patient with it,” Bennett continued. “They didn’t rush it, they didn’t force it, they just let it come. I definitely understand it and I understand it more when my teammates talk to me about they recruiting process and how they feel about it.”

Clemson co-defesnive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn recently stopped by Greenville High School, but Bennett indicated that the visit wasn’t necessarily on his behalf. However, he did say that Grisham is supposed to come down and watch practice sometime in the near future.

Right now, Bennett is enjoying the process. He’s taking his recruitment slow but would like to make a decision next summer, prior to his senior season. He mentions South Carolina, Miami and Tennessee as the schools that are definitely recruiting him the hardest.

Bennett has scheduled a visit to Tennessee on May 28. In addition to Clemson and some of the programs mentioned above, Bennett’s looking to visit Ohio State, Louisville and North Carolina.

He feels like being able to see some of these schools this summer will help puts things in further perspective, as far as his recruitment is concerned.

One of the biggest things for Bennett this summer is seeing if Clemson pulls the trigger on a potential scholarship offer.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Clemson’s the hometown school. They would definitely be taken into serious consideration. They right down the street from my house, My family could come to watch me play almost every Saturday, so that would mean a lot”

