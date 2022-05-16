NFL team signs former Clemson basketball player

A former Clemson basketball player has been signed by an NFL team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced today they have made a number of roster moves, including signing tight end Naz Bohannon.

Bohannon, who was invited to rookie minicamp with the Jaguars, made himself eligible for the NFL Draft shortly after the Tigers’ basketball season but went undrafted, though that was hardly unexpected. Bohannon hadn’t played football since his senior year at Lorain (Ohio) High School, where he was a dual-sport athlete.

He chose basketball over football in college and began his career at Youngstown State, where he was a 1,200-point scorer over four seasons before transferring to Clemson. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward on the hardwood, Bohannon averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers. He scored a season-high 13 points against Duke on Jan. 10.

Bohannon lined up at tight end and receiver in high school, and the Jags clearly liked what they saw from him as a tight end during his weekend minicamp tryout.

The @Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today: Waived:

• WR Terry Godwin

• WR Josh Hammond

• S Sean Mahone

• OL Marcus Tatum Signed:

• TE Naz Bohannon

• WR Marvin Hall

• WR Willie Johnson

• WR Ryan McDaniel — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) May 16, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

