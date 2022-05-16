Peach State safety announces Clemson offer

A defensive back prospect from the Peach State reported an offer from Clemson on Monday night.

Putnam County High School (Eatonton, Ga.) three-star safety Jalon Kilgore, a class of 2023 recruit, announced the offer on Twitter.

Kilgore (6-2, 196) lists 20-plus total offers, including offers from schools such as South Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.

Kilgore played on both sides of the ball for Putnam County last season, recording 34 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense to go with 88 tackles, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles on defense.

Kilgore also plays basketball and participates in track and field.

