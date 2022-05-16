Sunshine State signal-caller drawing Clemson interest

In last week’s edition of The Insider Report, we unveiled that a signal-caller out of the Sunshine State is starting to receive some interest from Clemson and Brandon Streeter.

In fact, Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach stopped by Bishop Kenny High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) two weeks ago to check out James Resar, a fast-rising quarterback prospect in the class of 2024.

“I went to camp last year and I hadn’t really heard anything else and then Coach Streeter watched me make a couple of throws at practice,” Resar told The Clemson Insider. “He said that I looked good.”

What does that mean to Resar?

“I feel like they’re showing interest,” he said. “I know they’d like to see a little bit more because they like to see their quarterbacks a lot before they offer interest.”

As he previously stated, Resar (6-4, 204) had the chance to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

“I thought Coach Streeter was a really good coach,” Resar said. “It was my first camp of high school, so I was so a little thrown off by the good upperclassmen quarterbacks. I didn’t perform that well, but I learned a lot from that camp.

Right now, Resar is unsure if he’ll be able to camp at Clemson again this summer. He, unfortunately, has finals when the Tigers host their camps on June 1 and 2. He’ll look into doing any of the camps from June 10-12, but nothing is set in stone.

He currently has offers from Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, but a lot of schools currently showing interest in him want to see him throw before they pull the trigger on any offer. In addition to Clemson, Resar is also drawing interest from schools like Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and Northwestern.

“Freshman year, I got Wake and they liked my upside,” Resar said. “They offered me, but they wanted to see me throw at camp last summer. And then I got Georgia Tech after my third game my sophomore year, I think because I put up some big numbers in that game.”

Believe it or not, Resar broke his leg in Week 2 of his sophomore campaign and continued to play through it.

Resar suffered the injury when he was diving for a touchdown and an opposing safety came down and got his helmet right in his shin. Even on one leg, Resar was able to lead Bishop Kenny to its first playoff appearance in five years.

“I was an effective passer,” he said, “and I actually think it helped me develop as a thrower a lot more, but I obviously couldn’t run, so it limited what we could do as an offense a little bit.”

“I developed a lot because at the start of the year, I threw zero touchdowns in my first game,” Resar continued “And then after that, my passing stats started to take off because I couldn’t rely on legs.”

He’s all healed up now and has been running track this spring.

Now that he has both of his legs back under him, Bishop Kenny will certainly have a much different offensive approach. While Resar is a pass-first quarterback, he can be very dangerous with his legs as well.

“I’m a thrower first,” Resar said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I get the ball out of my hand really quick. When things don’t work, I can do stuff with my feet.”

