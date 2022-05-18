5-star Clemson target, nation’s top-ranked LB gives the latest

One of only two prospects in the 2024 class with an offer from Clemson to date is Sammy Brown, a five-star prospect from Jefferson (Ga.) High School who is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country for his class according to multiple recruiting services.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising junior, became the first 2024 recruit to earn an offer from the Tigers when he picked up the offer while on campus for a March 12 visit. He then returned to Clemson to take in the football team’s final spring practice on April 6 prior to the April 9 spring game.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Brown to get the latest on his recruitment and where things currently stand with Clemson.

Brown, who boasts around two dozen total offers, feels the Tigers are one of the teams recruiting him most heavily at this point in the process.

“Clemson’s one of the harder schools along with Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State,” he said. “All schools have been pretty hard but those might be the standouts.”

Following Brown’s aforementioned visit to Clemson for the spring practice, he was able to have dinner with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin, and the two continue to stay in touch every week or so through Brown’s father, Michael, who is the associate head football coach at Jefferson.

Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn recently checked in on Brown, stopping by Jefferson High during the ongoing spring evaluation period to watch one of his weight training periods.

“It was pretty big for me for Coach Goodwin and Coach Conn to come to the workout because they could be anywhere else in the country, but they decided to be with me,” Brown said, “so it was a pretty big honor.”

At the time he spoke with TCI, Brown had yet to plan out his summer visit schedule, though a return trip to Tiger Town is certainly on his mind.

“We actually haven’t been able to sit down and look at the schedule for this summer,” he said. “But Clemson is a place that we definitely want to get back to this summer.”

Where do the Tigers stand with Brown right now heading into the summer before his junior year?

“I really like Clemson, it’s one of the more elite colleges in football right now,” he said. “I really like their culture and what they’re doing and have done.”

Brown is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 overall player in the 2024 class regardless of position.

