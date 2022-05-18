Scouting the Clemson Regional: Louisiana

Clemson’s softball team is set to host its first-ever NCAA Tournament regional, which will include three other teams.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will advance to a super regional. So what does the Tigers’ competition look like?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at the rest of the regional field before the games start Friday at McWhorter Stadium. Clemson, the regional’s top seed, will take on No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington at noon followed by a matchup between No. 2 seed Auburn and No. 3 seed Louisiana.

TCI has already broken down Auburn. An interactive tournament bracket can be found here.

Louisiana

Coach: Gerry Glasco (fifth season at Louisiana and overall)

Record: 45-11 (24-3 Sun Belt)

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021 Baton Rouge Regional

The skinny: The Ragin’ Cajuns are as hot as any team in the sport heading into regional play. Fresh off a Sun Belt regular-season title and a third straight conference tournament championship, Louisiana is riding a season-high 13-game winning streak and has won 22 of its last 23 games dating back to early April. Louisiana, which has won 90 games the past two seasons, pushed LSU to a winner-take-all game in the Baton Rouge Regional a season ago, so the Ragin’ Cajuns don’t figure to be easily rattled by this week’s environment. And it’s hard to find many flaws within a team that leads the Sun Belt in pitching (2.05 earned run average), hitting (.346 average) and home runs (78) while ranking third in fielding percentage (.963).

Names to know: Jourdyn Campbell ( team-best .409 average, 10 HRs), Alexa Langeliers (.370, team-high 13 HRs, 42 RBIs), Maddie Hayden (.365, eight doubles, 27 stolen bases), Meghan Schorman (1.73 ERA in 33 appearances, 165 strikeouts in 121 ⅔ innings)

Photo courtesy of Andre Broussard/Special to The Daily Advertiser/USA Today Network

