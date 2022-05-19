Cagle earns NFCA All-Region honors

On Thursday afternoon, Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) was named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Southeast selection. Cagle led the charge with her First Team selection as a utility/pitcher for her second year in a row. Cagle guided the Tigers to hosting their first NCAA Tournament Regional in program history as well as their second ACC Tournament Championship game appearance in back-to-back years.

NFCA Release || 2022 D1 All-Region Teams

Cagle was named a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist, to the First-Team All-ACC and to the ACC All-Tournment Team. The redshirt sophomore currently holds a 2.05 ERA with 14 wins in fifteen complete games and three saves. Leading the team in both innings pitched (144.2) and batters struck out (160), she also ranks sixth in the ACC for innings pitched and fifth for batters struck out. The righty pitched a complete game shut out against No. 6 Northwestern at the time and upset No. 2 Virginia Tech in a complete game 4-1 victory to advance the Tigers to the ACC Tournament Championship game. In the batter’s box, Cagle leads the Tigers in at bats (171) and is second on the team in home runs (15), RBIs (40), doubles (9), hits (52) and is tied for second in runs (32). She ranks third in batting average (.304) and slugging percentage (.579). Cagle also leads the team in multi-hit games with 14. The Clemson ace currently has four games under her belt this season in which she has recorded at least one home run and earned the win as Clemson’s pitcher. Three out of her four wins while homering have been complete games, including two shutout wins over No. 6 Washington (Feburary 20) and against Louisville (March 26).

Up next, the Tigers (39-15) take on UNC-Willington (32-13) on Friday at noon ET in the opening contest of the Clemson Regional. Friday’s game is slated to stream on ACCN and ESPN+.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

