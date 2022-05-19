Cardinals legend shows support for Hopkins, doesn't think suspension will stain his legacy

An Arizona Cardinals legend expressed his support for former Clemson and current Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will serve a six-game suspension when the 2022 season begins for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Longtime Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, doesn’t believe the suspension will stain Hopkins’ legacy and still believes the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame after his playing career is over.

“He’ll still be a Hall of Famer,” Fitzgerald said of Hopkins to TMZ Sports. “He’ll work through it. It’s just some adversity and, you know, he’s a tough guy, resourceful, and he’ll work his way through it.”

Fitzgerald and Hopkins were teammates with the Cardinals in 2020, Fitzgerald’s final NFL season and Hopkins’ first season in Arizona after being traded from the Houston Texans.

Hopkins’ suspension was announced by the NFL on May 2, and Hopkins released a statement that night, saying he was “confused and shocked” upon learning he had tested positive for a banned substance.

For his career (2013-21), Hopkins has amassed 789 receptions for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

