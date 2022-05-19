Clemson linebacker involved in cool trade with Bryce Harper

A Clemson football player was involved in a cool moment — and trade — with Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper on Thursday.

Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire, a native of Media, Pa., was in attendance at the Phillies’ game vs. the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Maguire and Harper made a trade during the game. Sitting near the Phillies’ dugout, Maguire exchanged the hat he was wearing for Harper’s hat.

Maguire shared a photo on Twitter of the hat that Harper traded (see below), which shows it autographed.

As for the hat Maguire had been wearing before trading it to Harper (see below), Maguire posted on Twitter, “Bought that hat as I was walking into the stadium, who would have thought i would trade it for Bryce’s hat (laughing emoji).”

Maguire, a former four-star prospect from Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pa., enters his redshirt junior season at Clemson in 2022 with 33 tackles (4.0 for loss), a forced fumble, an interception and two pass breakups in 208 defensive snaps over 28 career games.

Bought that hat as I was walking into the stadium, who would have thought i would trade it for Bryce’s hat😂 https://t.co/1RqpvtPDym — Keith Maguire Jr. (@Keith_Mag) May 19, 2022

