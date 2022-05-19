Clemson smashes Boston College 15-1

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers hit three home runs and cruised to a 15-1 victory over Boston College to win the first game of the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“I am proud of our team tonight,” Lee said following the win. “Obviously coming off a tough loss on the road. I am just really proud of how we responded. We got a great start out of Mack Anglin and swung the bats very, very well.”

Mack Anglin saved some of his best stuff for the final ACC series of the season. Anglin went 7.0 innings and only gave up five hits, one run and one earned run.

Jonathan French pulled up running to first in the bottom of the second. Reed Garris came in to catch after the injury.

Boston College took the lead in the first when they used small ball to plate a run.

The Tigers responded quickly as Caden Grice hit a leadoff home run to right to the bottom of the third. With two outs Max Wagner singled and then stole second. Cooper Ingle singled up the middle to score Wagner and the Clemson led 2-1.

In the fourth inning the Tigers plated two more runs. Tyler Corbitt reached on a fielding error. With two outs Grice doubled down the left field line to score Corbitt. Blackwell singled up the middle to score Grice and the Clemson led 4-1.

Wagner added an insurance run in the fifth. He smashed a solo home run, his 25th of the season. Wagner is the fifth player to hit 25 home runs for Clemson and the first since Kris Harvey in 2005. The record is 27 by Khalil Greene in 2002.

The Tigers hit another one out of the park in the sixth. Corbitt hit a leadoff single before Bryar Hawkins hit a two-run home run to right center. After six Clemson led 7-1.

In the bottom of the seventh Will Taylor had a leadoff walk. Wright singled to score Taylor. Ingle scored on a throwing error. Hawkins singled to score Wright. After seven Clemson led 10-1.

The Tigers weren’t done yet. Grice and Blackwell hit back to back singles to start the eighth. Taylor walked to load the bases. Wagner singled to score Grice. Ingle doubled to score Blackwell and Taylor. Fairey singled to score Wagner and the lead was stretched to 15-1.

With Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech Thursday the magic number to make the ACC baseball tournament is one. One more Clemson win or one more Duke loss and the Tigers clinch a spot in the ACC tournament.

With the win the Tigers moved to 33-21 overall and 11-16 in the ACC. Clemson and Boston College play game two of the series Friday afternoon at 3 PM.