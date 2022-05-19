Scouting the Clemson Regional: UNC Wilmington

Clemson’s softball team is set to host its first-ever NCAA Tournament regional, which will include three other teams.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will advance to a super regional. So what does the Tigers’ competition look like?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at the rest of the regional field before the games start Friday at McWhorter Stadium. Clemson, the regional’s top seed, will take on No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington at noon followed by a matchup between No. 2 seed Auburn and No. 3 seed Louisiana.

TCI has already broken down Auburn and Louisiana. An interactive tournament bracket can be found here.

UNC Wilmington

Coach: Kristy Norton (10th season at UNCW and overall)

Record: 32-13 (11-8 Colonial Athletic Association)

Most recent postseason appearance: N/A

The skinny: Making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, UNC Wilmington is new to all of this. The Seahawks finished fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association during the regular season before making a surprise run to the first CAA tournament title in program history. After going 3-0 last week, Wilmington is now tied for the third-most wins in a single season in program history and brings a four-game winning streak into regional play. The Seahawks, an aggressive team with nearly twice as many stolen bases (110) as the CAA’s next-closest team (Elon, 65), have already played two games against ACC competition this season, falling to North Carolina and North Carolina State by a combined three runs. Friday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Wilmington and Clemson.

Names to know: Janel Gamache (team-high .357 average, 20 extra-base hits, seven HRs), Tayler Vitola (.333, 26 stolen bases), Anna Knox (20 stolen bases), Emily Winstead (1.66 earned run average in 26 appearances, .162 opponents’ batting average)

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

