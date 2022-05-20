Clemson clinches ACC Tournament bid with win over Boston College

CLEMSON, S.C. — Max Wagner continued his home run barrage and Geoffrey Gilbert had a strong start as the Tigers defeated Boston College 6-2 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. With the win, the Tigers clinched a spot in the ACC Baseball Tournament.

“What a great win today,” coach Lee said following the victory. “We had to fight today. We didn’t necessarily tear the cover off the baseball. We did take advantage of some opportunities when we got them.”

Gilbert saved one of his best performances for his final home start of the season. Gilbert went 5.2 innings and only gave up four hits, two runs and two earned runs.

Boston College took the lead in the first on a solo home run that hit the top of the roof in right field.

Clemson used some two-out magic to tie the score in the bottom of the first. With one out, Will Taylor walked. Cooper Ingle hit a two-out double off the top of the wall, just missing a home run, to score Taylor.

In the second inning, Caden Grice walked and then moved to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Reed Garris hit a single up the middle to score Grice. It was Garris’ first hit for the Tigers.

With two outs in the fourth, Bryar Hawkins hit a solo home run to put Clemson up 3-1. The home run was Hawkins’ ninth on the season.

The Eagles added another run on a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

Garris walked with one away in the seventh. Benjamin Blackwell walked before Taylor reached on a fielder’s choice. Wagner hit a three-run home run to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 6-2. It was Wagner’s 26th of the season, leaving him just one shy of the Clemson record.

With the win, Clemson moved to 34-21 overall and 12-16 in the ACC. The Tigers and Eagles play the final game of the series Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

