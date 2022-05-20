Clemson coach pays visit to another former Tiger great

A couple of Clemson greats were able to connect this week.

Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason paid a visit to another former Tiger defensive lineman — current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Eason, a veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a player and coach who is now the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach/defensive run game coordinator, traveled to see Jarrett practice during the Falcons’ offseason workout on Wednesday.

Jarrett, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons, has spent all of his NFL career playing in Atlanta after being drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round (137th overall pick) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, was a second-team All-Pro in 2019, and helped get the Falcons to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

A first-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-American at Clemson in 2014, Jarrett finished his career as a Tiger with 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles over 48 games (37 starts) in his career (2011-14).

Eason, who returned to Clemson in January after serving as Auburn’s defensive line coach in 2021, has an extensive NFL background as both a player and coach. He coached the defensive line in an assistant or primary role for the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals after a 10-year playing career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

Eason was a four-year letterman at Clemson from 1999-2002, playing 47 games with 35 starts and recording 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss. He was a team captain, All-ACC selection and Strength & Conditioning All-American at Clemson, as well as a two-time Dedication Award winner as awarded by the Clemson strength & conditioning staff.

There is certainly a lot of Clemson greatness in the photo below:

It was great to see another one of the Clemson greats, Grady Jarrett go to work today! Go Tigers! @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/ME7i0EZfPO — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) May 19, 2022

