Clemson extends new offensive line offer

Clemson has extended a new class of 2023 offensive line offer.

Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School’s Connor Lew announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Friday afternoon.

Lew (6-4, 285) was a first-team All-State performer last season. He lists around two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

