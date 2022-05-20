Clemson picks up commitment from 4-star cornerback

Clemson picked up a verbal pledge Friday evening from a top defensive back prospect from the Peach State.

Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star cornerback Branden Strozier announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Strozier (6-2, 175) becomes the fourth commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider last month, Strozier told us that he felt like Mike Reed was making him a priority, especially considering that Clemson’s cornerbacks coach spent a good time around him and his family when he was last on campus.

To Strozier, that shows not only how much Reed likes him as a player, but as a person.

“We’ve built up a good relationship over the past two, three months,” Strozier said. “It’s one of those that I feel good about. I feel good about our relationship and where it’s headed.”

With that said, what did Strozier hear from Clemson’s staff when he was back on campus?

“They were basically just telling me that I’m the type of guy that they’re looking for and they feel like I would fit into their program,” he said. “I feel like I would be able to fit into Clemson’s and Coach Reed’s playstyle in the secondary.”

According to Strozier, Reed views him as not only a cornerback but someone who can play around the field. At St. Francis, Strozier played a few games at safety this past season, but he primarily plays the cornerback position for his high school.

Strozier will be back on campus for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @13randen_ on Instagram.