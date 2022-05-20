Rittman, Clark, Thompson postgame after 9-0 win

Olympic

Millie Thompson pitched a no-hitter to lead Clemson to a 9-0 victory in the first ever softball regional game at McWhorter Stadium.

Following the win head coach John Rittman, Millie Thompson and McKenzie Clark talked about the historic win.

