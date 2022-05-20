Suiting up for Clemson would be ‘dream come true’ for speedy local WR

Clemson is showing interest in this talented local wide receiver who holds double-digit scholarship offers and grew up a fan of the Tigers.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Tyler Brown – a speedy 6-foot, 170-pound rising senior – has been in contact with Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who invited Brown to compete at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp next month.

“They’re definitely interested in me as of right now,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “They just want to see me in action, so I’ll probably be at the camp on June 2nd.”

Grisham was at Greenville High to watch a practice earlier this week, though Brown was unable to practice due to a toe injury and the fact he’s getting ready to take part in the SCHSL State Track & Field Championships this weekend in Columbia.

However, Brown will have the opportunity to show Grisham what he can do next month when he works out at the Swinney Camp.

“Really just to showcase my game-breaking speed,” Brown said of what he hopes to put on display at camp, “and how I can get in and out of my routes, most definitely, and my catching skills is what I really want to showcase on the 2nd.”

Along with Clemson, Brown is looking to camp at schools such as North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

As a junior last season, he recorded 1,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

“I’m definitely a speed guy that can play slot or outside and just move around, open up the offense,” he said, describing himself as a receiver.

Furman, Gardner-Webb, Mercer, Bryant, Tennessee Tech, ETSU, Jacksonville State, Brown, Harvard and Dartmouth have offered Brown, who is also drawing interest from schools like North Carolina, Duke, Coastal Carolina and App State in addition to Clemson.

Brown comes from a family of Clemson fans, so the fact he’s getting interest from the Tigers certainly means a lot to him.

“That’s definitely a big thing of mine,” he said. “That’s always been a family team of mine. So, that’s just a dream.”

Asked what stands out the most to him about Clemson’s program, Brown pointed to the family aspect of it.

“The way Dabo treats all of his players, all of his assistant coaches, and it’s just a great environment down there,” he said.

As of now, Brown says “everything’s pretty wide open” in his recruitment.

“Just taking it slowly and letting it all come to me slowly,” he said. “But all the schools that have offered me so far are great schools and showing me a lot of love – to my family and me as well.”

Brown grew up rooting for Clemson and has long imagined suiting up for the Tigers, so if he were to receive an offer from Clemson and have the chance to make that dream a reality, it would be a very big deal for him.

“Definitely a dream come true, man,” he said. “Like I said, playing in the backyard… Can’t really imagine anything else like that.”

–Photo courtesy of Tyler Brown on Twitter (@Tylerbrownn2)

