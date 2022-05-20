Tigers leave no doubt in 9-0 victory over Seahawks

Following a heartbreaking loss in the ACC Championship last weekend, Clemson came into Friday’s game leaving absolutely no doubt versus the visiting UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Tigers shot ahead early on in the first, scoring six runs on five hits, highlighted by Alia Logoleo’s two-run homer to left and two costly errors by the Seahawks, good for the eventual 9-0 shutout victory.

“Got off to a great start,” head coach John Rittman said following the win. […] I loved the way [Aby] Vieira and Logoleo gave us two great at-bats there with two outs and kind of opened it up a little bit. Vieira with the big line drive and then Logoleo with the two-strike hit the change up out the park, which was huge. I think that gave everybody an opportunity to take a deep breath. Millie [Thompson], just an outstanding job in the circle. I mean, anytime you throw a no-hitter, it’s special, but to do it in post-season… I think we’ll all remember that for the rest of our lives.”

Lefthander Millie Thompson earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, throwing a no-hitter in her 14th win of the season. Seahawks starter Emily Winstead tallied the loss for UNC Wilmington.

After a clutch 1-2-3 inning for Clemson’s starter Thompson in the top of the first, the Tigers came out big. With a back-to-back single and RBI double from Cammy Pereira and McKenzie Clark respectively, Aby Vieira singled down the right-field line to score Clark and double the score 2-0. Directly following, Logoleo sent a ball to deep left field for her 15th homer of the year, scoring Clark and extending the lead to 4-0. Later on in the inning, the Tigers scored two more runs off of two errors, giving Clemson the 6-0 lead after one.

Following a scoreless second inning, the Tigers struck yet again in the third. With runners on second and third and one out, Pereira grounded out to short, but scored outfielder Sam Russ in the process. Clark followed suit soon after with an RBI double to center to score Maddie Moore from third to stretch the lead to 8-0 through three innings.

Clemson extended their lead once again in the fourth. With a runner on third and one out, Logoleo grounded out to SS, scoring pinch runner Carlee Shannon. The Tigers led 9-0 after four.

The Tigers were able to get the job done in just five innings of work, run-ruling the Seahawks and earning the 9-0 win on Friday.

Clemson takes the field once again on Saturday, May 21, and will face the winner of game two, either Louisiana or Auburn, in game three. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.