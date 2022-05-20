Where are Clemson players projected in this latest 2023 NFL mock draft?

Just a few weeks removed from the 2022 NFL Draft, mock drafts for next year’s NFL Draft are already popping up online.

CBS Sports released their latest 2023 NFL mock draft this week, and they expect three current Clemson standouts to hear their names called in the first round — including one in the top 10 picks.

CBS Sports projects Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson to be taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th overall selection.

“Gone are the days of massive run-stuffing, head-rolling capable linebackers in the first round,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote. “Simpson would be traditionally undersized, but he is perfect in the modern game with his ability to shoot gaps to make plays in the backfield or drop into coverage.”

CBS Sports’ mock draft then has Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy coming off the board 11 picks later and going to the Arizona Cardinals with the 19th overall selection.

“J.J. Watt’s contract voids prior to the 2023 season so Murphy could stand in as a bigger edge rusher who is able to win with speed and power,” Edwards wrote.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, meanwhile, is projected by CBS Sports to land with the Seattle Seahawks as the 26th overall pick.

“From a physical standpoint, Bresee stands out as a player who could develop into a first-round pick,” Edwards wrote. “Seattle added a quarterback earlier in this projection and now gets another pass rusher.”

