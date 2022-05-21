Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

Galleries

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 1, Auburn 0

By May 21, 2022 4:51 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. — It was an electric atmosphere Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium where Clemson downed Auburn 1-0.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Galleries, Olympic, Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson, S.C. —  Valerie Cagle delivered on the mound and at the plate leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Auburn at McWhorter Stadium Saturday afternoon.  Cagle pitched a shutout and scored the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home