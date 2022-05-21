Cagle leads Clemson over Auburn

Clemson, S.C. — Valerie Cagle delivered on the mound and at the plate leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Auburn at McWhorter Stadium Saturday afternoon. Cagle pitched a shutout and scored the only run of the game.

“It was a great ballgame today,” said Rittman following the win. I am very proud of our team and the way we battled today against a very good Auburn team. We found a way to win a game. Hats off to Valerie Cagle for pitching a terrific game.”

Cagle went the distance and only gave up four hits.

In the fourth inning Valerie Cagle hit a two-out double. Marissa Guimbarda hit a double to left to score Cagle. After four Clemson led 1-0 and a very good pitcher.

Auburn threatened in the sixth and loaded the bases with one out. McKenzie Clark caught one in center and threw a laser to home holding the runner at third. A ground ball to short ended the threat.

Clemson had runners on the corners with on out in the sixth but couldn’t get one home.

With the win the Tigers move on to the noon game on Sunday and are just one win away from making the Super Regionals for the first time in history.