Pools are set for the ACC Baseball Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division Champion Virginia Tech and Atlantic Division champion Louisville are the top two seeds for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Picked to finish sixth in the Coastal Division in the Coaches Preseason Poll, Virginia Tech (40-11 overall, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Hokies will be joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16).

Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1) won the Atlantic Division for the fifth time and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16).

No. 3 Miami (38-16, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1) and No. 10 NC State (33-20, 14-15), while Pool D features No. 4 Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11), No. 5 Virginia (38-15, 17-13) and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 24-27). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship will be released late Sunday morning (May 22).

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be carried live on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. All games will also be available via ACC Network Extra.

Three ACC baseball teams are ranked among the nation’s top 10 in each of the six major polls. Virginia Tech is ranked among the nation’s top three in each of the six, including a No. 2 national ranking from Perfect Game. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll lists four ACC teams among the top 10 (#3 Virginia Tech, #6 Miami, #9 Louisville and #10 Virginia).

2022 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Truist Field, Charlotte, North Carolina

POOL A – #1 Virginia Tech, #8 North Carolina, #12 Clemson

POOL B – #2 Louisville, #7 Georgia Tech, #11 Pitt

POOL C – #3 Miami, #6 Wake Forest, #10 NC State

POOL D – #4 Notre Dame, #5 Virginia, #9 Florida State