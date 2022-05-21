Rising TE, Pennsylvania native locks in Clemson official visit

The Clemson Insider has learned that a new tight end target has set an official visit to Clemson. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star Markus Dixon will attend Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5.

We caught up with Dixon — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound rising senior in the class of 2023 — who detailed in a phone interview why he’s choosing to take one of his official visits to Clemson, as well as his relationship with tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, Kyle Richardson.

“Firstly, just Coach Richardson reaching out and connecting with me and making me interested in the Clemson program — a highly dynamic Power Five school,” Dixon said. “That’s just one of the reasons why I want to take an official there.”

Richardson got in contact with Dixon about a month ago.

“Our relationship, he’s really keyed in on me and told me how much of a factor I can be at Clemson University,” Dixon continued. “He always reminds me of that on the daily.”

Richardson recently stopped by Archbishop Wood.

“That definitely means a lot and plays a big part,” he said. “He’s coming up and taking time out of his day to stop by and say hello.”

Dixon said that Richardson had discussed an offer with him, but he wants to make sure Clemson gets it, guys, on campus first. Typically, the Tigers would like for players to visit campus before they offer them a scholarship.

Dixon will be in town from June 3-5. He’s hopeful that his official visit will answer any questions that he has about Clemson on and off the field.

“I would definitely key in on that school, just like every new school that always offers,” he said regarding a potential Clemson offer. “I would make sure to reevaluate and make sure that I do a great job of asking questions and getting to know the coaches.”

In addition to Clemson, Dixon is planning on visiting Oregon, Cincinnati and Texas A&M.

Dixon included all three schools mentioned above in his top-10 list, which he dropped in early February. Those remaining seven programs are Pitt, Rutgers, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, the working plan for Dixon is to take his visits this summer and reevaluate his options from there. Right now, he’s looking forward to having a decision made before his senior season starts.

Getting a better feel for Dixon and his game, he compared himself to a Travis Kelce-type of player that can split out wide and make plays with the ball in his hands. Right now, Dixon considers himself to be more of a receiving tight end but is hopeful that he can transform his game into that of an all-around tight end, especially during his senior campaign at Archbishop Wood.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Markus Dixon.

