Rittman, Cagle, Guimbarda postgame after win over Auburn

Clemson head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda talk about the 1-0 win over Auburn.
Cagle pitches a four-hit shutout and scored the only run of the game. Guimbarda hit the only RBI of the game.
Watch the postgame on TCITV:
Clemson, S.C. — It was an electric atmosphere Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium where Clemson downed Auburn 1-0. Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson, S.C. — Valerie Cagle delivered on the mound and at the plate leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Auburn at McWhorter Stadium Saturday afternoon. Cagle pitched a shutout and scored the (…)
Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers pitched a combined two-hitter and finished the regular season with a 5-0 victory over Boston College for the sweep. Clemson sent the seniors out with a win in their final game (…)
In a history-filled weekend with McWhorter Stadium playing host to the programs first-ever NCAA regional, pitcher Millie Thompson added her own name to the Clemson record books on Friday. In her 17th start and (…)
Jason Vrable is pumped up to be working with Sammy Watkins again. Vrable, the Green Bay Packers’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, got to know Watkins when he played for the Buffalo Bills (…)
The Clemson Insider has learned that a new tight end target has set an official visit to Clemson. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star Markus Dixon will attend Clemson’s official visit weekend (…)
Clemson remains in contention for this class of 2023 defensive line target, even though the Tigers weren’t featured on his top schools list this week. Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star defensive (…)
Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been making an effort to start over from “ground zero” with Trevor Lawrence this offseason. In the words of Pederson, who was hired as the Jaguars’ (…)
Clemson picked up a verbal pledge Friday evening from a top defensive back prospect from the Peach State. Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis four-star cornerback Branden Strozier announced his commitment to the (…)
CLEMSON, S.C. — Max Wagner continued his home run barrage and Geoffrey Gilbert had a strong start as the Tigers defeated Boston College 6-2 Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. With the (…)