Rittman, Cagle, Guimbarda postgame after win over Auburn

Rittman, Cagle, Guimbarda postgame after win over Auburn

Olympic

Rittman, Cagle, Guimbarda postgame after win over Auburn

By May 21, 2022 4:10 pm

By |

Clemson head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda talk about the 1-0 win over Auburn.

Cagle pitches a four-hit shutout and scored the only run of the game.  Guimbarda hit the only RBI of the game.

Watch the postgame on TCITV:

, , , , Olympic, Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson, S.C. —  Valerie Cagle delivered on the mound and at the plate leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Auburn at McWhorter Stadium Saturday afternoon.  Cagle pitched a shutout and scored the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home