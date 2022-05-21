Top Peach State LB will visit Clemson next month

A top Peach State linebacker drawing Clemson interest is aiming to pay the Tiger a visit this summer.

Myles Graham — a 6-foot-1, 210-pound four-star linebacker out of Atlanta’s Woodward Academy — told The Clemson Insider Friday that the Tigers have shown interest, but they’re, of course, unable to communicate with the 2024 recruiting class directly until Sept. 1.

“They really want to get me on campus this summer,” Graham said. “They said that I don’t necessarily have to camp, but I might just camp anyway. But, they want me to come and check out the campus.”

Graham has been in contact with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Graham said that Goodwin seems like a “great coach and a great dude” and that he’s looking forward to meeting him.

“I want to see how he coaches and how he teaches,” Graham said of Goodwin.

Graham was supposed to attend Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game, but a change of plans prevented him from doing so. His teammates — AJ Hoffler and Andrew Hines III — have raved to him about their respective Clemson visits and everything the Tigers have to offer.

“Andrew was saying that it’s different, it’s different from a lot of colleges,” Graham said. “They said that the feel there for the recruits, the family feel is just different from the rest. I’m going to check it out for myself for sure.”

Graham has yet to set a visit to Clemson but imagines that will be happening very soon. Right now, he has visits to Notre Dame (June 5-6 ), Tennessee (June 26) and Michigan State (July 30).

This summer, Graham just wants to get on visits and get to know more coaching staff(s). He’ll reevaluate his options from there. As far as the rest of his recruitment is concerned, he pinpointed schools like Texas A&M, Florida and Ohio State as those currently recruiting him the hardest.

“I’m looking for a great coaching staff that cares about me on and off the field,” Graham said when asked what he’ll be looking for when he takes his visits this summer. “A winning culture, nice facilities and just wherever fits me best.”

If Clemson does end up pulling the trigger on a potential offer, what would that mean for Graham and his recruitment?

“It would be amazing,” he said. “They obviously haven’t offered a lot of sophomores in my class, so it would definitely be a blessing and I would definitely take it seriously because it would mean a lot.”

Rivals considers Graham to be the No. 2 safety and the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2024. 247Sports has him pegged as the No. 9 linebacker and the nation’s No. 144 overall prospect in his class.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @MylesGraham2_ on Twitter.