Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's Regional win and Celebration

Sunday was an amazing day at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers run ruled Louisiana 8-0 to win their first ever regional.
Check out some great pictures of the win and the celebration in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Sunday was an amazing day at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers run ruled Louisiana 8-0 to win their first ever regional.
Check out some great pictures of the win and the celebration in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson, S.C. — Head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle, Millie Thompson and Cammy Periera couldn’t have been happier talking about the 8-0 win over Louisiana to win the regional Sunday. Watch the (…)
Clemson made history in Sunday’s 8-0 run-rule win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, winning its first-ever NCAA regional to advance to Super Regional play for the first time in program history and doing so (…)
There is still plenty of work for Clemson to do if they want to have a chance to make the NCAA baseball tournament. If the Tigers can go to Charlotte and win the ACC tournament then they will be playing in a (…)
The Tigers have made the cut for one of the top 2023 linebackers. Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson four-star linebacker Grayson Howard took to Twitter to announce his top five on Sunday. (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pairings and game times have been set for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in (…)
Billy Barlow had an excellent pitching display on Saturday, pitching six innings and only allowing a single hit. Clemson will need more performances like that from its starting pitchers going forward if it (…)
Allison Kwolek is starting a sports program from scratch at Clemson, and she often mentions the success of one that recently did the same when trying to sell hers on the recruiting trail. “I talk about (…)
In search of more details about where Clemson currently stands with a priority wide receiver prospect, The Clemson Insider spoke with the position coach of Rolesville (Raleigh, N.C.) 2023 four-star WR Noah (…)
Clemson celebrated senior day Saturday as the Tigers downed Boston College to sweep the series. Check out some pictures from the day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in TCI’s Photo Gallery. Photos courtesy of (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division Champion Virginia Tech and Atlantic Division champion Louisville are the top two seeds for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball (…)