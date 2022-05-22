Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's Regional win and Celebration

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson's Regional win and Celebration

Sunday was an amazing day at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers run ruled Louisiana 8-0 to win their first ever regional.

Check out some great pictures of the win and the celebration in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

