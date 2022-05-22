Clemson learns super regional opponent

Softball

May 22, 2022 8:38 pm

Fresh off its Clemson Regional championship, Clemson’s softball team learned Sunday night who its opponent will be with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.

The Tigers wrapped up a perfect regional with its shutout of Louisiana in the final at McWhorter Stadium. Now Clemson will hit the road to take on Oklahoma State in a best-of-three super regional, which will begin Thursday or Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Exact dates and times for the super regional will be announced later.

The No. 7 national seed, Oklahoma State went 3-0 in the Stillwater Regional, capping it with a 2-0 win over North Texas in the finals Sunday. The Cowgirls, who played in the WCWS last year, sit at 44-12 on the season while Clemson is 42-15 entering its first-ever super regional.

The winner will advance to the WCWS.

