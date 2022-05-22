Clemson looks to continue strong pitching performances in ACC tournament

Billy Barlow had an excellent pitching display on Saturday, pitching six innings and only allowing a single hit. Clemson will need more performances like that from its starting pitchers going forward if it wants to earn an NCAA Tournament bid in the coming weeks.

Out of the bullpen, both Ryan Ammons and Jackson Lindley also put together solid performances on the mound.

After the game, Clemson coach Monte Lee reflected on the strong pitching performances this weekend and how he believes this confidence will transfer into the ACC tournament next week in Charlotte.

“It all starts with Billy Barlow. He was outstanding, his best start of the season,” said Lee. “We needed to get him over that threshold of the fifth inning and he was able to do that.”

“I thought Lindley and Ammons behind him were outstanding,” Lee added.

After the game, Barlow reflected on his performance on the mound and how he feels moving into next week.

“I’m just out there having fun. I’m loose and I just feel the strike zone,” said Barlow. “I pitch to contact and I let my defense work. I was just out there having fun and it worked.”

Clemson’s head coach made it clear that these types of pitching performances for the Tigers were integral to their success as they move into playoff competition.

“We were able to get quality starts this weekend out of all three starters,” said Lee. “We were able to pitch our guys in short spurts out of the bullpen. Depending on if we play Tuesday or Wednesday in the ACC tournament, everybody should be ready to go.”

Lee tried not to place any pressure or make any predictions ahead of next week’s play in the ACC tournament, rather he focused on keeping the confidence rolling and playing the way they played this weekend.

“It’s up to the competitive fire of the players. It’s up to our guys executing pitches and putting together good at-bats,” said Lee.

The Tigers will play next week in the ACC tournament, where they hope to secure a bid to the NCAA tournament.