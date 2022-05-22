Coach gives the latest on priority receiver target's recruitment

In search of more details about where Clemson currently stands with a priority wide receiver prospect, The Clemson Insider spoke with the position coach of Rolesville (Raleigh, N.C.) 2023 four-star WR Noah Rogers.

Clemson made the cut Thursday for the top-ranked prospect in the Tar Heel State. Rogers named a top five of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, North Carolina and NC State.

Rogers (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina for the 2023 class by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 59 overall prospect in his class.

“As far as his recruitment, I think his top five is pretty solid,” Malik Frazier said Friday. “I don’t think you’ll see anyone else come into the fold. I think Clemson is one of the schools that’s definitely at the top of his list. I think the relationship that he’s made with Coach (Tyler) Grisham has been very special.”

“Generally just the joy he has when he talks to his recruits and just kind of the guys he targets,” Frazier said when asked what about Grisham’s recruiting pitch resonates with Rogers. “He really goes all in for them. I think the best thing about Grisham is that he is a guy that is still young in the game and I think that relates to a lot of recruits; they do love younger receiver coaches.”

Frazier believes that Rogers will have a decision made before the season. While he doesn’t want to speak for Rogers, Frazier said that he wouldn’t be surprised if he makes his decision prior to the Fourth of July.

Rogers has been very deliberate about his process.

Frazier feels like Rogers is in a place where he’d be more than comfortable going to any of the schools that made his top five, but at the end of the day, he can only choose one and has to find the best fit for him and his family.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s gotten to take away a little bit from each program that he has in his top five,” Frazier said. “In the article earlier, he kind of spelled it out. Clemson, he talks about the big family atmosphere and the fact that they contend for national championships every year. He loves that fact. When you talk about Ohio State, he talks about development, as far as how the players are developed under the wide receivers coach (Brian) Hartline. Florida State, he talks about the tradition.”

Another factor with Clemson that Rogers will certainly take under consideration is the quarterback they’ve already added to the 2023 recruiting class. And if you’re on Twitter, you’d already know that Briarwood Christian (Alabama) four-star QB Christopher Vizzina has put on his recruiting cap and has wasted no time trying to get Rogers to follow him to Clemson.

“I think having the right quarterback and playing in the right system is very important to Noah,” Frazier said. “He wants a guy who can get him the ball and he does pay attention to that. He pays attention to how those quarterbacks are, how they play and kind of figuring out their style and seeing if their style fits with who he is. That’s huge for him.”

Frazier is unsure when Rogers will be visiting Tiger Town next, but indicated that he has talked with him about taking a visit up to Clemson.

In the meantime, Rogers is already making his coaches salivate at the thought of what he can potentially accomplish during his senior season. Frazier is with him so much, so he sees all the hard work that Rogers has put in since the end of last season and how hard he’s worked at developing his body.

“I think Noah’s gonna take it to another level this year and the reason I say that is he’s starting to develop his body,” Frazier said. “He’s really worked hard in the weight room this offseason. He’s really worked hard on his on-field work. His trainer has done an incredible job. His transformation has been absolutely astonishing.”

While Rogers missed Rolesville’s first couple of spring practices after getting a wisdom tooth taken out, he’s been a full-go since this past Monday and according to Frazier, he’s put on an absolute show.

Watch out.