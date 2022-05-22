The champs talk about the historic regional win

The champs talk about the historic regional win

Clemson, S.C. — Head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle, Millie Thompson and Cammy Periera couldn’t have been happier talking about the 8-0 win over Louisiana to win the regional Sunday.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:

Clemson celebrated senior day Saturday as the Tigers downed Boston College to sweep the series. Check out some pictures from the day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in TCI's Photo Gallery. Photos courtesy of (…)

