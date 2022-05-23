Clemson included as a finalist for recently offered center

A newly offered Peach State offensive lineman is down to his final four schools.

Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School’s Connor Lew announced an offer from the Tigers via social media Friday afternoon and has now included him in his top group, along with Auburn, Georgia and Miami.

He plans on taking his official visits to all four of those aforementioned schools in June.

Lew (6-4, 285) was a first-team All-State performer last season.

He lists around two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

I will be taking official visits to these schools in June. pic.twitter.com/Vd6iXcdpcb — Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) May 23, 2022