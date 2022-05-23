Clemson makes the cut for newly offered running back

A recently offered running back included Clesmon in his top six schools Monday, as he narrows down his recruitment.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb is down to Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Texas.

Cobb — a 5-foot-11, 185-pound rising senior — became one of the latest recipients of a Clemson offer on Thursday, May 12.

He had a reasonable expectation that an offer would be coming soon. Clemson kept watching his film and found out more and more about Cobb as a person. He was a natural fit and someone who checks all their boxes.

“Clemson came to practice last week,” Cobb told The Clemson Insider last week. “Coach (Brandon) Streeter and Coach (CJ) Spiller came out to practice last week and later that night, they called me to tell me that I had an offer. I was pretty excited.”

Cobb said that he’s always been appreciative of the way that Clemson has done things. He visited back in February and while he wasn’t offered then, Spiller had reinforced building a relationship, which helped lead to last week’s scholarship offer.

“I think it’s kind of cool because Coach Spiller really just wanted to build a relationship, get to know each other more, get to know more about me and my past and stuff like that,” he said.

With that being said, where does Clemson currently stand in Cobb’s recruitment?

“They’re pretty high up over most of these schools,” he said. “It’s a really great program filled with great people.”

