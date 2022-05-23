Dates, times announced for Stillwater Super Regional

Clemson will play at Stillwater this week for their first ever Super Regional.
The NCAA has announced the following game times and television
designations for the Stillwater Super Regional between 7-seed host Oklahoma State and 10-seed Clemson:
  • Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
  • Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
  • Saturday, May 28 at TBD on TBD

