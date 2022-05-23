Dates, times announced for Stillwater Super Regional

- Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
- Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
- Saturday, May 28 at TBD on TBD
Where is Clemson in these NCAA baseball tournament projections?
Clemson’s baseball team gave itself some much-needed momentum heading into this week’s ACC Tournament by sweeping Boston College over the weekend, but have the Tigers done enough to earn an at-large berth (…)
Wagner named ACC Player of the Year
Sophomore Max Wagner was named ACC Player-of-the-Year, announced Monday by the ACC. Wagner is Clemson’s 14th ACC Player-of-the-Year and first since 2016 (Seth Beer). Wagner also earned First-Team (…)
New defensive end target emerges for Clemson
Clemson has begun to expand its recruiting board at the defensive end position. Even after the addition of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe, defensive ends coach Lemanski (…)
Clemson learns super regional opponent
Fresh off its Clemson Regional championship, Clemson’s softball team learned Sunday night who its opponent will be with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line. The Tigers wrapped up a (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson softball's Regional win and Celebration
Sunday was an amazing day at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers run-ruled Louisiana 8-0 to win their first-ever regional. Check out some great pictures of the win and the celebration in Bart Boatwright’s Photo (…)
The champs talk about the historic regional win
Clemson, S.C. — Head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle, Millie Thompson and Cammy Periera couldn’t have been happier talking about the 8-0 win over Louisiana to win the regional Sunday. Watch the (…)
Tigers dominate in historic 8-0 shutout win over Louisiana
Clemson made history in Sunday’s 8-0 run-rule win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, winning its first-ever NCAA regional to advance to Super Regional play for the first time in program history and doing so (…)
Clemson's chances of making the NCAA tournament
There is still plenty of work for Clemson to do if they want to have a chance to make the NCAA baseball tournament. If the Tigers can go to Charlotte and win the ACC tournament then they will be playing in a (…)
Tigers make the cut for 4-star LB
The Tigers have made the cut for one of the top 2023 linebackers. Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson four-star linebacker Grayson Howard took to Twitter to announce his top five on Sunday. (…)
Dates, times announced for ACC Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pairings and game times have been set for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in (…)