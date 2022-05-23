Volunteer State athlete with connection to Tigers, 'can't wait' to camp at Clemson

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a fast-rising Volunteer State athlete, who told us that Clemson wants him to come up for camp this summer, as the Tigers have talked multiple times with his coaches.

Clemson started reaching out to Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Markeis Barrett’s coaches at the end of his sophomore season.

“They want me to come down, so they can show me around their facilities and also their campus,” Barrett said. “I am also going to camp there (this summer). From what my coaches told me, is that they want to build a good relationship with me throughout their recruiting process with me and also they want me to come down as much as I can.”

With that, Barrett will participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

“I’m ready to camp,” he continued. “I can’t wait to camp at Clemson.”

This won’t be Barrett’s first visit to Tiger Town. He made a game-day visit last season and was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Oct. 30, 2021.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere and I got to talk to Coach Dabo Swinney,” Barrett said. “That was amazing. It was like a dream come true.”

Barrett chatted with Tyler Grisham for a little bit there, but Clemson’s wide receivers coach had to obviously prepare for the game. Getting to camp at Clemson this summer will allow Barett to further build his relationship with Grisham.

“That makes me want to play receiver there,” he said regarding receiving interest from WRU.

While Barrett is listed as an athlete on every major recruiting service and plays both sides of the football for the Webb School, he imagines that he’ll likely work out at the receiver position at most camps, including Clemson, this summer.

While Barrett will play wherever a school at the next level envisions him, his preference would be to play the wide receiver or slot.

If Barrett can earn an offer from a school like Clemson, he didn’t hesitate to say that the Tigers would immediately earn a spot at the top of his recruitment.

“When it’s all said and done, they would be in my top three,” he said. “If they offer me, then it’s gonna be like they fully want me because they don’t offer a lot like that.”

In addition to Clemson, Barrett mentioned programs like Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, LSU and Colorado as the schools currently recruiting him the hardest. He plans to camp at Virginia Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and maybe Arkansas and Kentucky.

Right now, Barrett is ready for things to pick back up after he participates in some camps this summer. It’s only a matter of time before things start to heat up for Barrett, who currently holds offers from schools like Arkansas, Marshall, Vanderbilt and Eastern Kentucky.

Last season, Barrett played more outside receiver for the Webb School but has since transitioned to the slot. He also plays defensive back and the plan is for him to play both sides of the football again during his junior campaign.

“I’m explosive, I’m fast, I can make plays on both sides of the ball,” Barrett said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m quick and I’m shifty.”

He likes to watch former Clemson and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, who is from the same hometown as Barrett. Rodgers is someone that Barrett looks up to and he’s often raved about Clemson and the relationships and atmosphere, as well as the education that the program provides.

“I talk to him a lot,” Barrett said. “He tells me what I need to do, what I don’t need to do. This summer, I look forward to working with him when he comes back.”

Barrett (6-1, 170) ranks as the No. 33 athlete and No. 3 prospect in the state of Tennessee for his class, per 247Sports.

