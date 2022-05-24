Big-time Peach State DT reports Clemson offer

Clemson handed out a new scholarship offer to a prospect in the class of 2023.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald reported the offer on social media Tuesday evening. McDonald (6-3, 310) is a composite four-star, who currently ranks as the No. 35 defensive lineman and the nation’s No. 247 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

We first reported that McDonald was a defensive tackle target worth monitoring back in January. Now, he has a Clemson offer in hand.

