Sunshine State tight end places Clemson in top group

A tight end from the Sunshine State, who earned an offer from Clemson earlier this month, released his top schools on Monday evening.

First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) three-star Olsen Patt Henry — a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior in the class of 2023 — is down to Clemson, Minnesota, Duke, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Henry’s offer came just a day after Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska announced his decommitment from Clemson’s 2023 class.

Henry spoke with The Clemson Insider recently about what he’s been hearing from the Tigers, as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson reached out to him last month.

“Coach Richardson, he’s very interested in me and really wants me to come up and see how they work their program,” Henry said. “He really thinks I can be a big impact on their offense. He said I have great ball skills and I can really go up and get the ball when needed.”

Henry, who lists close to 20 total offers, mentioned Rutgers, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisville and Oklahoma as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the time he spoke with TCI.

Henry will be at Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5 and has also set an official visit to Minnesota from June 17-19.

