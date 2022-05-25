5-star DL locks in Clemson official visit

A five-star defensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State is set to officially visit Clemson soon.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Peter Woods will be on campus for Clemson’s big official visit weekend from June 3-5.

Woods (6-4, 265) is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while the composite rankings tab him as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 27 overall prospect in his class.

In late March, Woods announced a final-four-schools list featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Jackson State offered Woods last week, and he is legitimately considering that school as well.

The Tigers extended an offer to Woods back on June 1, 2021, and he most recently visited Clemson this past January for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

“Mainly being at that junior day, it was just a lot of family vibes,” Woods told The Clemson Insider during our Tour of Champions visit to see him at his school in February. “I got a lot of family vibes from just being around the coaching staff and the players. I just felt accepted. A big thing for Clemson for me is just the culture that Coach (Dabo) Swinney has at Clemson. For the most part, just being really family-oriented, just like an ‘I got your back type-deal.’ So, that’s a big thing for me coming from (Thompson).”

Woods also made a couple of visits to Clemson last season for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

“The traditions immediately jump off at me,” Woods said, reflecting on the game-day visits. “The hill and the walking and the linking, it just kind of shows a brotherhood. Something that people do and that look you forward to and that they do together as brothers. That’s just a big thing for me, just seeing the traditions and it just goes back and links into the family.”

This past season, Woods recorded 93 tackles (27 for loss) and 14 sacks.

