Bresee, other injured Tigers 'progressing well'

It’s been nearly two full months since Clemson’s football team concluded a spring that was missed completely or in part by more than 20 players recovering from injuries.

Most of them, including star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, have been recovering from injuries that occurred last season, but a couple of new injuries to freshmen Jeadyn Lukus (shoulder surgery) and Adam Randall (torn ACL) popped up during the spring, which ended April 9 with the Tigers’ annual Orange and White game.

Other than Randall, though, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t anticipate anyone who was sidelined this spring to not be ready for the start of fall camp.

“It’s good to see them all heading in that direction, and hopefully come August, we can get through the summer and everybody is in a good spot,” Swinney said during Clemson’s Prowl & Growl stop in the Charleston area Tuesday. “If we’re halfway more healthy, it’s going to be a better year for us.”

Bresee, widely projected to be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft, is nearly eight full months removed from surgery to repair his knee ligament. Bresee did some light running on the side during the spring, but Swinney said the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has progressed to where “he’s moving and doing everything.”

“Everybody is progressing well,” Swinney added. “We had a lot of guys out. We only had one scholarship back this spring. (Receiver) E.J. (Williams) was out, and he’s getting back going. Obviously (receiver and punt returner) Will Taylor, he’s back going and you see what he’s doing already (with the baseball team). He’s just a natural. He’s got that it factor. That’s why he was kind of where he was heading early with us last year.”

As for Randall, Swinney said the first-year receiver is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is expected to be back at some point during fall camp. The fact that Randall’s tear was isolated to one ligament has helped with his recovery.

“It was best-case scenario for him and for us,” Swinney said.