4-star Carolinas receiver 'definitely' interested in Clemson, plans to visit soon

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star Carolinas wide receiver, who plans on making his way back to Clemson this summer and has a good chance at earning an offer from the Tigers.

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter stopped by Charlotte’s Providence Day School last week and had the chance to watch rising junior receivers Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin run some routes for the nation’s No. 1 ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, Jadyn Davis.

“He said he loved it,” Shipp said. “He said Jadyn did really well and me and Channing did pretty good too. They said they’ll be in pretty contact with us pretty soon.”

That meant a lot to Shipp, who called it a “blessing” to receive that type of feedback from Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

Shipp is unsure if he’ll do any camps this summer, but is certain that he would like to get back down to Clemson at some point in the near future. Shipp is hoping that his next visit to Tiger Town will allow him to better his relationship with Tyler Grisham and the rest of Clemson’s offensive staff.

When Shipp visits Clemson, he’ll almost certainly be accompanied by his teammates in Davis, Goodwin and David Sanders, Jr.

“We’ll definitely probably end up going together,” Shipp said. “Because most of the time, we like doing our visits in groups, so we all can talk about it afterward. Just being able to go to a great college with some people that I know I’m gonna be with for the next two or three years, I love it. I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

Shipp has talked about teaming up with Goodwin, his wide receiver counterpart, at the next level. They’re already a more than formidable duo and are looking to be even better with someone like Davis under center.

While Providence Day doesn’t have spring practice, Shipp and Goodwin have been running routes for Davis after school, just to make sure that they’re getting that chemistry and timing down for the season.

“We have a great chance this year,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of teams gunning for us because we’re the team with all these four stars and all these stars and offers on our team. That’s always a good thing to have. I’d rather have people coming after us instead of us being the underdog all the time.”

There will be very few days this summer that Shipp isn’t putting in work, in preparation for the season.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Shipp said that N.C. State, Michigan and Wake Forest are the schools that have been coming after him the hardest. In the meantime, Shipp has seen things start to heat up, as he’s picked up offers from Maryland, Western Kentucky, Mizzou, Boston College and Georgia Tech, all within the past week.

Shipp picked up those first three offers all at the same time. He came to school last Wednesday preparing to take his end-of-year exams and found out afterward that he had a new trio of offers.

What would it mean for Shipp and his recruitment if he earned an offer from Clemson when he visits this summer?

“It would mean a lot,” he said, “knowing the big names that’s came out of there and being able to know that I would graduate with a degree from Clemson just means a lot because that’s definitely a school that I’m interested in for sure.”

In addition to Clemson, Shipp is planning to visit Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Wake Forest and North Carolina A&T. He also indicated that he could visit both Maryland and Western Kentucky as well.

– Photo for this article courtesy of @1k.shippp on Instagram.