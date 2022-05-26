Brownell talks NIL, transfer portal, new coaches and more

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell on Wednesday at the Prowl & Growl event in Greenwood, S.C.
Brownell discussed a number of topics, including the new world of NIL and the transfer portal, the new additions to his coaching staff, and more:
You can watch Brownell’s interview at Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl below:
Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.
Justyn Ross is already impressing his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates. The former Clemson star wide receiver, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, made an outstanding one-handed snag (…)
Clemson softball has reached a monumental milestone in the history of its program, advancing to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. With game one against No. (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Dabo Swinney at the Prowl & Growl event Wednesday evening in Greenwood, S.C. Clemson’s head coach discussed injuries, some rule changes he likes, (…)
As Powell (TN.) three-star wide receiver Ayden Greene announced his plans for his summer swing of visits Tuesday, it didn’t take long to notice that Clemson was the first trip he had planned. Greene — a (…)
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of Clemson’s top defensive tackle targets in the class of 2023 – Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Jamaal Jarrett – to get the latest on (…)
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to get a more complete look at his roster in the coming weeks. At Wednesday’s Prowl and Growl at the James Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood, (…)
Travis Etienne is back, and Trevor Lawrence is certainly happy to have his former Clemson teammate back on the field with him. The two former Tigers and pair of Jacksonville Jaguars first-round picks from the (…)
A top defensive back prospect from the Bayou State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon. Westgate High School (New Iberia, La.) four-star safety Derek Williams Jr. announced via Twitter that he (…)
A five-star defensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State is set to officially visit Clemson soon. Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Peter Woods will be on campus for Clemson’s big official visit (…)