Brownell talks NIL, transfer portal, new coaches and more

By May 26, 2022 12:47 pm

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell on Wednesday at the Prowl & Growl event in Greenwood, S.C.

Brownell discussed a number of topics, including the new world of NIL and the transfer portal, the new additions to his coaching staff, and more:

You can watch Brownell’s interview at Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl below:

