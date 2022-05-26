Swinney talks injuries, rule changes, more at Greenwood Prowl & Growl

Football

May 26, 2022

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Dabo Swinney at the Prowl & Growl event Wednesday evening in Greenwood, S.C.

Clemson’s head coach discussed injuries, some rule changes he likes, which position group will surprise this fall and more.

You can watch the interview with Swinney below:

