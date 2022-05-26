Tigers ‘still up there’ for top defensive tackle target

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of Clemson’s top defensive tackle targets in the class of 2023 – Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Jamaal Jarrett – to get the latest on his recruitment and where things stand with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound rising senior remains in touch with members of Clemson’s staff, including defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Me and Coach Eason, Goodwin, and Swinney have really just talked about getting my family up there and making my OV (official visit) pretty much,” Jarrett told TCI. “It’s always cool on the phone with them, but they’ve really just been in contact, and I’ve been checking in on them about my visit.”

Jarrett told TCI that he plans to officially visit Clemson from Sept. 9-11, the weekend the Tigers play Furman at Death Valley on Sept. 10. He went to North Carolina for an official visit this past weekend, and up next for him is an official visit to Auburn from June 3-5.

As for when the highly regarded defensive lineman might make his college decision, Jarrett said he is “still figuring it out.”

“Maybe before or after my senior season,” he added regarding his commitment timeline.

On April 21, Jarrett dropped a list of his top five schools featuring Clemson along with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina. Texas A&M offered after he announced those top schools and is in contention as well.

Where do the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruiting process?

“Clemson is still up there for sure,” he said. “I just want to get to know them more and have my family evaluate them as well.”

Jarrett is ranked as high as the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 130 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the third-best prospect in North Carolina regardless of position.