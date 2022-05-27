5-star Texas QB locks in Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider has learned that one of Clemson’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024 has locked in a visit for next week.

Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway informed TCI Friday morning that he will be at Clemson on June 2. He’ll have the chance to throw in front of Brandon Streeter and Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney on the second day of Swinney Camp.

When we spoke with Lagway earlier this month, he indicated that a scholarship offer from Clemson could come when he visits campus in June. He’s had those conversations about a potential offer dating back to when he visited in April.

“That was a conversation we had from the very beginning since I got there when I got down there on campus when I went to Coach Swinney’s house,” Lagway said. “It’s just the way they run things, they just want to keep the process smooth and keep the way they’ve been doing things.”

“That would be huge,” he continued. “That would be a blessing to have an offer from Clemson and all that good stuff. It would change a lot with my top five.”

In addition to Clemson, Lagway is looking to visit Oklahoma, Oregon and probably Alabama.

“I’m just trying to go see all the out-of-state schools that I’m interested in,” Lagway said, “just to give them a chance as well. Because, I’m really open to anything and everything, just to see where I feel like I’m at home and where I’m most comfortable.”

