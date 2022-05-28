Former Tiger ranked among NFL's top players at this position

Pro Football Focus this week released its 2022 NFL safety rankings and tiers, and a former Clemson standout made the list as one of the league’s top players at the position.

Former Tiger Jayron Kearse, now with the Dallas Cowboys, is ranked as the No. 7 safety under the “Matchup Slot Tier” — or the tier of hybrid matchup defenders, as PFF’s Sam Monson described them, “who can line up in the box but also cover tight ends and running backs in single coverage from the slot or in other alignments as if they were cornerbacks.”

Following his breakout season with the Cowboys in 2021, Kearse re-signed with the team in March on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million, with the ability for Kearse to earn as much as $11 million.

After signing with the Cowboys last spring on a deal worth around $1.1 million (with $137,000 in guarantees), Kearse had a career season in Dallas last year, leading the team with 101 tackles to go with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Prior to last season, Kearse played with the Detroit Lions in 2020 following four years with the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round (244th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kearse finished his Clemson career (2013-15) with 209 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups, two caused fumbles and two recovered fumbles over 40 games (29 starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images